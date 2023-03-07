UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Pays Surprise Visit To Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Punjab CM pays surprise visit to Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Hospital and inspected its different wards and sections on Tuesday evening.

He went to Accident Emergency (A&E), ICU Surgical, Medical and other wards.

He inquired after the health of the patients and asked them about the healthcare facilities being extended in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Punjab government would meet the demands of Nishtar Hospital as patients pour into it from Balochistan too.

Naqvi noted that some of the facilities needed improvement, adding that he had come to know about the ground realities of the health facility during a surprise visit.

The CM was welcomed by Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Rao Amjad.

The administration of Nishtar Hospital was unaware of the CM's visit to the health facility.

