Punjab CM Pays Tribute Martyred Pilot Marium Mukhtiar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

Punjab CM pays tribute martyred pilot Marium Mukhtiar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday paid rich tributes to the courage and bravery of martyred pilot Marium Mukhtiar on her fourth death anniversary today.

In his message, he said patriotism, bravery and determination of martyred pilot Marium Mukhtiar is an example for the nation.

The Chief Minister said brave and talented daughters of the nation like Marium Mukhtiar are an asset and a ray of hope for the nation, Radio Pakistan reported.

