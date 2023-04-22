Punjab CM performs Eid prayer in Gulberg

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi performed Eid-ul-Fitar prayer here at Gulberg Saturday.

After the prayer, he exchanged Eid greetings with the people and prayed for country's progress and people's prosperity.

The CM emphasized the importance of sharing happiness with the less privileged strata of society, which is the true essence of Eid, citing that islam advocates the participation of the impecunious strata in festivities.

Naqvi also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and urged people to remember their families on this special day.