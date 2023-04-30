Punjab CM promises steps for labourers well-being

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said the government was determined to undertake all steps to improve quality of life of labourers and ensure their well-being.

He said the pace of country's progress was dependent on proactive manpower, adding that workers and labourers were partners in their endeavours to achieve the national progress and prosperity.

In his message on the International Workers' Day, the CM felicitated all the manpower of Pakistan and expressed his good wishes for them as well. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the day reminds of the struggle of Chicago martyrs, who stood against oppression, adding that labourers were real heroes who augmented the national economy by earning their legitimate livelihoods.

He paid tribute to the brave struggle of labourers for progress of the country and highlighted that a labourer's dignity was brightened and manifested by declaring him "A friend of Allah Almighty".

Mohsin Naqvi saluted the dignity of labourers, saying that no nation could tread the path of progress without them.

The CM said that the incumbent caretaker government had enhanced the minimum wages of workers from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000. He stressed that there was dire need to equip labourers with the latest technologies in order to improve national production.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that an expeditious,comprehensive and durable target of progress could be attained only through a hardworking, dedicated and spirited manpower.

He stated that every year, the International Workers' Day provided an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable participation of labourers in the progress and prosperity of their nations across the globe. "Today, we reiterate our pledge to undertake steps to safeguard the rights of the labourers along with their collective welfare," he added.