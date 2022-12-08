Punjab CM receives Rs2m donation for flood victims

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Zafar Ali Ch presented a two million rupees cheque for flood relief to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Zafar Ali Ch presented a two million rupees cheque for flood relief to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Thursday.

VC Lahore Medical & Dental College Prof A Majeed Chaudhry also gave a financial assistance cheque to the CM.

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Nadeem Hafeez Butt, secretary specialised health & medical education department and others were also present.

Parvez Elahi thanked for the donations and noted that the philanthropists had generously helped the flood victims. Meanwhile, the Punjab government was working to rehabilitate the flood-hit people with its resources and donations from philanthropists; he maintained and added that a composite programme was being implemented to resettle the distressed people. Alongside this, armed forces had also done valuable work for the flood victims, he said.