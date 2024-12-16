Punjab CM Returns Home After Completing Her Successful Visit To China
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has returned home after completing her 8-day visit to China
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has returned home after completing her 8-day visit to China.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif returned to Lahore after completing her 8-day visit to China. She was given a grand welcome at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari and others accompanied her.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid a successful 8-day visit to China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China. During the visit, she visited a robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing company in Beijing, attended lunch with the Minister of the Communist Party of China.
Maryam Nawaz also met the Chinese Minister of Environment. The Chief Minister of Punjab visited the Communist Party Museum, Junko Solar Company and Minhang District Industrial Zone in Shanghai. Maryam Nawaz also visited the Shanghai Experimental School and Huawei Technologies.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also addressed the Punjab-China Investment Conference, met with high-level delegations from China's ruling party, and signed MoUs with Chinese companies in eco-friendly transport, agriculture, health and other sectors.
