Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dost Muhammad Mazari's lawyer Irfan Qadir also appear before the top of in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News:July 26th, 2022) The lawyers of PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and the PPP on Tuesday reached the Supreme Court despite boycott of the government's coalition partners.

Advocate Salahuddin, the lawyer of Ch Shujaat, and PPP lawyer Farooq H. Naik appeared before the top court seized with the hearing of petitions challenging run-off elections of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Advocate Irfan Qadir, the lawyer of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, also reached the SC. Advocate Qadir said that Mazari did not boycott the SC proceedings.

Qadir said, "I have never boycotted any court proceedings," adding that he would present his arguments before the court.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that it is pleasant that his opposing lawyers have not boycotted the proceedings. The court has not decided its verdict yet, he added.

All government parties had announced to boycott the court proceedings after the three-member bench of the Supreme Court rejected their plea to form a full court bench on the matter.

While addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they raised a demand for the supremacy of law and justice in the country but full court was not formed.