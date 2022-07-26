UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Run-off Elections Case: Lawyers Of Ch Shujaat, PPP Reach SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 26, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

Dost Muhammad Mazari's lawyer Irfan Qadir also appear before the top of in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News:July 26th, 2022) The lawyers of PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and the PPP on Tuesday reached the Supreme Court despite boycott of the government's coalition partners.

Advocate Salahuddin, the lawyer of Ch Shujaat, and PPP lawyer Farooq H. Naik appeared before the top court seized with the hearing of petitions challenging run-off elections of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Advocate Irfan Qadir, the lawyer of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, also reached the SC. Advocate Qadir said that Mazari did not boycott the SC proceedings.

Qadir said, "I have never boycotted any court proceedings," adding that he would present his arguments before the court.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that it is pleasant that his opposing lawyers have not boycotted the proceedings. The court has not decided its verdict yet, he added.

All government parties had announced to boycott the court proceedings after the three-member bench of the Supreme Court rejected their plea to form a full court bench on the matter.

While addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they raised a demand for the supremacy of law and justice in the country but full court was not formed.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Minister Punjab Lawyers Ali Zafar Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

25 minutes ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

12 hours ago
 Two girls die in wall collapse incident

Two girls die in wall collapse incident

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.