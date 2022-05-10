Punjab CM sacks AGP Ahmed Awais

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz has sacked AGP with immediate effect in a summary sent to the governor of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz sacked Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais.

The Punjab CM sacked AGP with immediate effect in a summary sent to the governor of Punjab.

Ahmed Awais was appointed by former Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar on July 29, 2020.

According to the latest reports, additional advocate general Punjab Akhtar Javaid would serve as Advocate General till a new appointment is made.

Ahmed Awais who is a senior lawyer had previously also served as the top law officer of Punjab from 2018 to 2019. He had also served as president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association. Later, he stepped down owing to contempt proceedings during hearing of Model Town case.

In 2020, Awais was appointed again as AGP.