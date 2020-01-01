Punjab CM says 2020 will be year of prosperity for Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The federal govt has already declared the new year as year of “public welfare”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed hope and said Pakistan would economically stable, peaceful and democratically stronger in 2020.

“New year of 2020 will bring bright future, progress and hope for the people of Pakistan and lay foundation of a prosperous, developed and peaceful Naya Paksitan,” said Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in a statement.

He welcomed the new year by asking all to analyze their successes and failures. Buzdar said Punjab government would continue to work for durable journey of progress and prosperity in 2020 in light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“PTI is doing work instead of hollow claims,” said the Punjab CM.

Besides it, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also termed New Year-2020 as year of development, economic stability and public welfare for the people of the country.

She said the country’s economy is going to the right direction with difficult and bold decisions and now the desires and wishes of the nation would soon come true under his leadership.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the results of positive policies of the government will reach to the common man in near future.

She prayed that the New Year may bring peace and stability for the people of Pakistan and entire world.