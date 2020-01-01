UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Says 2020 Will Be Year Of Prosperity For Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:35 PM

Punjab CM says 2020 will be year of prosperity for Pakistan

The federal govt has already declared the new year as year of “public welfare”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed hope and said Pakistan would economically stable, peaceful and democratically stronger in 2020.

“New year of 2020 will bring bright future, progress and hope for the people of Pakistan and lay foundation of a prosperous, developed and peaceful Naya Paksitan,” said Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in a statement.

He welcomed the new year by asking all to analyze their successes and failures. Buzdar said Punjab government would continue to work for durable journey of progress and prosperity in 2020 in light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“PTI is doing work instead of hollow claims,” said the Punjab CM.

Besides it, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also termed New Year-2020 as year of development, economic stability and public welfare for the people of the country.

She said the country’s economy is going to the right direction with difficult and bold decisions and now the desires and wishes of the nation would soon come true under his leadership.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the results of positive policies of the government will reach to the common man in near future.

She prayed that the New Year may bring peace and stability for the people of Pakistan and entire world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Man Progress May 2020 All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Increase in fuel prices challenged before LHC

18 minutes ago

Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear faciliti ..

3 minutes ago

Oil tanker overturnes, disrupts traffic on Ravi Pu ..

3 minutes ago

Sixteen Prisoners Killed, 5 Injured in Jail Fight ..

22 minutes ago

Almost 3 in 5 (56%) internet users in Pakistan say ..

39 minutes ago

Celebrate New Year with Infinix Jeeto 2020

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.