Punjab CM Says 30m People Will Get Their Rights At Their Doorsteps
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:32 PM
Maraym Nawaz says she is ready to face positive criticism but will not allow closure of roads in the name of politics.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that more than 30 million residents of Punjab would receive essential provisions at their doorsteps.
The Punjab chief minister unveiled the initiative, titled “Ramadan Negahban,” aimed at aiding deserving individuals during the holy month.
“Ramadan Companion ensures that the poor receive their entitlements without enduring long queues or unnecessary hassle,” said the Punjab chief minister.
The CM emphasized the comprehensive effort undertaken by herself and Nawaz Sharif to orchestrate the initiative, involving various government bodies, the police, and relevant departments across Punjab.
"We have meticulously gathered data through collaboration with BISP and Nadra, identifying eligible recipients based on district and division," she added.
Highlighting the previous efforts of Shahbaz Sharif, who distributed free flour last Ramadan, Maryam announced plans to conduct a survey encompassing over 120 million people with incomes below 60,000 over the next three to four months.
"The data collected will streamline future relief efforts and governance," she asserted.
Moreover, she detailed the digitization of the delivery system, organizing delivery teams based on localities and implementing QR codes for all six million packages.
Maryam Nawaz cautioned against hoarding and provided a three-day registration period while warning the opposition against roadblocks, emphasizing openness to constructive criticism while intolerant of obstructive actions.
Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz unveiled a dedicated helpline for complaints regarding the distribution process, underscoring the transparency and verification of the collected data.
Currently, the distribution of Ramadan Companion packages is ongoing, with approximately 80,000 packages already dispatched, each containing 10 kg of flour, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of ghee, and 2 kg of rice.
"We have maintained stringent quality standards for the provided provisions," assured Chief Minister Maryam.
