Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in her message on 'Zero Waste Day' said on Saturday that every day should be observed as the zero waste day.

She said that today, there was greater need to consider importance of responsible use of essential commodities and waste management. She noted that the world was facing numerous environmental challenges. "We need an industrialised economy, where resources are used efficiently and waste is generated to a minimum," she stressed.

People should adopt eco-friendly alternatives by reducing single-use plastics, the CM added.

The chief minister said, "Comprehensive waste management system is being introduced in all major cities of Punjab.

” She added,”For the first time, a sustainable and effective system of village sanitation is being devised.” Maryam Nawaz said,”It is my commitment to see every city, village and neighborhood clean.” She added, "With collective effort, we can give our children a clean environment. We must choose sustainable products and plan to reduce food waste.”

The CM said, "Old items need to be repaired, donated, or repurposed. Do not throw recyclables in trash, as sorting waste is essential.” She hoped, "By working together, a healthy environment can be achieved from the waste materials."