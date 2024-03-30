Open Menu

Punjab CM Says Every Days Must Be Observed As 'Zero Waste Day'

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in her message on 'Zero Waste Day' said on Saturday that every day should be observed as the zero waste day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in her message on 'Zero Waste Day' said on Saturday that every day should be observed as the zero waste day.

She said that today, there was greater need to consider importance of responsible use of essential commodities and waste management. She noted that the world was facing numerous environmental challenges. "We need an industrialised economy, where resources are used efficiently and waste is generated to a minimum," she stressed.

People should adopt eco-friendly alternatives by reducing single-use plastics, the CM added.

The chief minister said, "Comprehensive waste management system is being introduced in all major cities of Punjab.

” She added,”For the first time, a sustainable and effective system of village sanitation is being devised.” Maryam Nawaz said,”It is my commitment to see every city, village and neighborhood clean.” She added, "With collective effort, we can give our children a clean environment. We must choose sustainable products and plan to reduce food waste.”

The CM said, "Old items need to be repaired, donated, or repurposed. Do not throw recyclables in trash, as sorting waste is essential.” She hoped, "By working together, a healthy environment can be achieved from the waste materials."

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change

2 minutes ago
 FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membe ..

FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations

Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations

2 minutes ago
 Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday

Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday

23 minutes ago
 DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house

DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house

23 minutes ago
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess ..

RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters

23 minutes ago
 Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax cultu ..

Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture: FCCI chief

23 minutes ago
 Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sun ..

Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday

23 minutes ago

FCCI condemns suicide attack on Chinese engineers’ bus

23 minutes ago
 18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate e ..

18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections

23 minutes ago
 Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to p ..

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan