UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Says He Appeared Before NAB Just As Witness

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

Punjab CM says he appeared before NAB just as witness

Punjab Chief minister Usman has said that he was not summoned by the National Accountability Bureau.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that he was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) only as a witness and not as an accused.

Usman Buzdar said he would personally answer to all questions addressed to him.

“The person who is clean does not need to be afraid of anything,” said Punjab Chief Minister.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

He said LCCI was the first chamber in the country which started state of the art one-window smart service centre. The other chambers should also follow the path of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he added.

The Punjab CM also vowed to work for the welfare of the traders.

Related Topics

Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Chamber All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE provides health services to residents of remot ..

1 minute ago

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

26 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

30 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

31 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

33 minutes ago

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.