Punjab CM says he appeared before NAB just as witness

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that he was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) only as a witness and not as an accused.

Usman Buzdar said he would personally answer to all questions addressed to him.

“The person who is clean does not need to be afraid of anything,” said Punjab Chief Minister.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

He said LCCI was the first chamber in the country which started state of the art one-window smart service centre. The other chambers should also follow the path of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he added.

The Punjab CM also vowed to work for the welfare of the traders.