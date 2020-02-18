Punjab CM says Orange Train is total loss

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab CM Buzdar says that Rs 10 billion subsidy will be allocated for Orange Line Train if they run it.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has termed Orange Line Train a “complete loss”, saying that they will have to allocate Rs 10 billion if they fix Rs 60 as rent for a single passenger.

“Should we allocate this amount for schools or hospital or should we spent this amount on Orange Line?,” Punjab CM Buzdar tweeted while raising a question to logically disapprove the need of costly project in the heart of Lahore.

He pointed out that they will have to pay billions of rupees loan back to the government if they ran this project.

Shehbaz Gill had said earlier that Rs 285 rent will be fixed for every passenger if they ran it today. He stated that there would Rs 11 billion loss if they fixed Rs 50 fair for a single passenger.

Gill said that the PM was happy and that was the reason that he was brought to the Federal government.

Orange Line Project was built in collaboration with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.