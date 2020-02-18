UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Says Orange Train Is Total Loss

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Punjab CM says Orange Train is total loss

Punjab CM Buzdar says that Rs 10 billion subsidy will be allocated for Orange Line Train if they run it.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has termed Orange Line Train a “complete loss”, saying that they will have to allocate Rs 10 billion if they fix Rs 60 as rent for a single passenger.

“Should we allocate this amount for schools or hospital or should we spent this amount on Orange Line?,” Punjab CM Buzdar tweeted while raising a question to logically disapprove the need of costly project in the heart of Lahore.

He pointed out that they will have to pay billions of rupees loan back to the government if they ran this project.

Shehbaz Gill had said earlier that Rs 285 rent will be fixed for every passenger if they ran it today. He stated that there would Rs 11 billion loss if they fixed Rs 50 fair for a single passenger.

Gill said that the PM was happy and that was the reason that he was brought to the Federal government.

Orange Line Project was built in collaboration with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Related Topics

Lahore Loan Chief Minister Punjab Rent Orange Government Billion

Recent Stories

KP Assembly witnesses clash between govt, oppositi ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief thanks Mahira Khan for extraordinary supp ..

31 minutes ago

Sophie Turner, Joe spotted at Milan airport amid p ..

44 minutes ago

UAE school students meet Lionel Messi at Expo 2020 ..

51 minutes ago

EAD, CMS extend decade-long partnership to protect ..

1 hour ago

Women’s Forum Middle East to take place in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.