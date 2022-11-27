Punjab CM seeks plan for trout fish farming in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Task Force Chairman Badar Munir met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Sunday and sought a plan for trout fish farming in the province.

He said that a pilot project for breeding of prawns would also be evolved. A decision was also made for issuing of online licences for hunting related to wildlife and fisheries. The CM said that licence would be included in 'Go Punjab' application, adding that all possible facilities would be provided to hunters having licences.

He said that problems of lower ranked staff of Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department would be solved on immediate basis.

Parvez Elahi said that facilities would be increased for the visitors at Safari Zoo and added that it would be made a recreational point of international standard.

The South Asian and African theme zones would be set up in Safari Zoo, he added. He said that food courts would also be set in Safari Zoo in an environment of jungle.