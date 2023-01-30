Punjab CM seeks report from IGP on Kabirwala incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while taking notice of Kabirwala incident of physical assault on a nurse, sought a report from Inspector General of Punjab(IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, on Monday

He ordered the IG to hold all the accused involved in this heinous crime accountable before the law, adding the accused did not deserve any concession.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed to ensure the dispensation of justice to the victim's family.

Earlier, the Punjab police registered an FIR, on the complaint of victim's spouse Khalid Mahmood's, under sections 302, 148, 149 and 109 PPC for the murder of the nurse after a physical assault on Jan 27 when she was on duty at THQ Kabirwala.

The FIR was lodged against MS Dr Amara Bhatti, HR, Majid, Saleem, and two unknown individuals.