Punjab CM Sends Mobile Van Hospital To Peshawar For Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Punjab CM sends mobile van hospital to Peshawar for flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the mobile van hospital has reached Peshawar from Lahore to Peshawar for free medical check-up and provision of medicines in flood affected areas.

According to Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali, this mobile van hospital would visit all flood-affected areas in Peshawar for two days, and ensure best treatment of patients besides the provision of free medicines.

On the first day, the mobile van hospital examined 600 to 800 patients in flood-affected area of Isa Khel here and provided free medicines in Hujra of Dr Masood Gul's.

It should be remembered that the provincial health minister of Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir reached the City Metropolitan Council Hall with six truckloads of food packages on the request of the mayor Peshawar and announced to send a mobile van hospital for affected people.

APP/adi

