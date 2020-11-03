Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas, says Awan

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous Ashiq Awan who has made her comeback as Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting says that the Punjab government has taken revolutionary measures and will continue to do so in the coming days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar spent resources in under-developed areas of the province, newly appointed Special Assistant to Punjab CM on information and Broadcasting Dr. Fridous Ashiq Awan said.

“PM Imran Khan has given me an important role of representing the Punjab government. And I will try my best to meet his expectation and also the expectation of Punjab CM,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She stated that her long relations with media would help her in highlighting the government’s performance. She also said that the Punjab government took revolutionary measures in the past two years and the same would be done in the coming days.

Yesterday, she thanked PM Imran Khan for giving her another chance and showing confidence in her abilities. S&GAD issued notification regarding her appointment as Advisor to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting.

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, the provincial minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that he was not aware of the development when asked about Firdous Ashiq Awan’s role as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting.

“I will continue to expose opposition, no matter, If I’m not an information minister,” Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said.