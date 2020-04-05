UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Stresses Adopting Chinese Model To Defeat Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Punjab CM stresses adopting Chinese model to defeat Covid-19

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government will follow the successful Chinese model to defeat Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the province.

Talking to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Sunday, he said that maximum help should be sought from the visiting Chinese health experts to overcome the corona crisis.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed Sardar Usman Buzdar on the Chinese model of treating Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients.

The chief minister said that the Chinese line of action against Covid-19 outbreak had been very successful and the Punjab government would adopt their scientific method to defeat the deadly virus.

Buzdar also ordered for following the medical treatment guidelines to deal with coronavirus patients in the province, adding that the standard operating procedures (SOPs), adopted by the Chinese authorities to check the outbreak, would be implemented in Punjab.

