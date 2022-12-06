Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for three months

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources quoting him say that he has conveyed that many development projects are underway in the projects and they will need at least three months for completion, therefore, the dissolution should be delayed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi gave advice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the source said on Tuesday.

The Sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister floated this advice as he held meeting with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The PML-Q does not have any objection over dissolution of the assembly but development projects are underway in the province and they will need three months to complete,” the sources quoted Elahi as suggesting to Fawad.

The Punjab CM advised that the dissolution of the provincial assembly should be delayed for at least three months so that the development projects should be completed.

“It is a better decision,” he added.

The sources, however, claimed that Imran Khan was of the view that if the dissolution of the assemblies was delayed the country would default.

“Imran Khan is not moving away from his stance of early elections,” said the sources, adding that the PTI Chairman thought immediate elections were the only solution to steer the country out of crises.