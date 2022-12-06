UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Suggest Imran Khan To Delay Dissolution Of Provincial Assembly For Three Months

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 06, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for three months

The sources quoting him say that he has conveyed that many development projects are underway in the projects and they will need at least three months for completion, therefore, the dissolution should be delayed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi gave advice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the source said on Tuesday.

The Sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister floated this advice as he held meeting with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The PML-Q does not have any objection over dissolution of the assembly but development projects are underway in the province and they will need three months to complete,” the sources quoted Elahi as suggesting to Fawad.

The Punjab CM advised that the dissolution of the provincial assembly should be delayed for at least three months so that the development projects should be completed.

“It is a better decision,” he added.

The sources, however, claimed that Imran Khan was of the view that if the dissolution of the assemblies was delayed the country would default.

“Imran Khan is not moving away from his stance of early elections,” said the sources, adding that the PTI Chairman thought immediate elections were the only solution to steer the country out of crises.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Provincial Assembly Fawad Chaudhry From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.