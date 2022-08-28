Punjab CM summoned cabinet meeting on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has summoned the cabinet meeting on 29th August (Monday).

The 10 point agenda of the second cabinet meeting had been issued and the cabinet meeting will take place at 1p.m afternoon at the Chief Minister's Office, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and senior officials will attend the meeting.