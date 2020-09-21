Punjab CM summons IGP for briefing on Lahore Motorway gang-rape case

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzda has also sought explanation from IGP as to why the main suspect in the case has not been arrested so far.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar summoned Inspector General (IGP) Inam Ghani for briefing over progress in Motorway gang-rape case on Monday.

The Punjab Chief Minister also sought explanation as to why main suspect Abid Malhi was not arrested in the case so far. The one-on-one meeting was held at Punjab Chief Minister’s office.

Earlier, the police conducted raids in different cities including Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal and Nankana Sahib to arrest the main suspect but every time he managed to escape by dodging the police.

According to UrduPoint Multimedia team, Abid Malhi dodged police in Nankana Sahib when he was only 10-feet away from the raiding police team. He hid himself in a nearby graveyard. On other hand, the police took five relatives of Abid Malhi into custody including his wife and a brother-in-law. They all were interrogated and shifted to Lahore for further investigation.

Earlier, Co-accused Shafqat was sent to jail by an Anti-Terrorism Court on a 14-day judicial remand.

He had confessed after his arrest that he committed 11 such crimes with Abid Malhi.

“We stayed at Qila Sattar Shah the night after the Lahore Motorway incident,” said the accused, adding that they parted ways the next date as he went to Depalpur and Abid went to his father’s house in Manga Mandi.

“I contacted Abid three days ago,” Shafqat was quoted as saying by the police.

Shafqat was arrested after his DNA matched with the samples collected from the crime scene.

The incident took place on Sept 9 when Pakistan a French woman was travelling from Gujranwala to Lahore at mid-night through Lahore Motorway. Her car went out of fuel and she was waiting for help when two robbers arrived there, took her to a nearby jungle, looted her jewelry and cash, took car registration documents and later raped her in front of her children. The incident caused outrage at social media.