Punjab CM takes notice of alleged sexual abuse of underage girls at Darul Aman

Police take Afshan Latif and her husband into custody and launched investigation into the matter.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of alleged sexual abuse of underage orphan girls at Lahore Darul Aman--a facility for women who need protection against threats and harrasment.

According to the sources, Punjab CM Buzdar directed Punjab Social Welfare department secretary to hold complete inquiry of the matter by all aspects and take strict and impartial action against those who were found guilty in it.

Few days ago, Kashana Lahore superintendent Afshan Latif wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the matter.

Later, an inspection team held investigation into the matter, prepared its recommendations and presented them before the authorities concerned.

Afshan Latif, the superintendent of Lahore Darul Aman which is also known as Kashana Lahore, said that she was pressurized by the government to deny what she had said earlier about the sexual abuse of underage girls at Kashana Lahore.

Afshan was looking much terrified in another video wherein she claimed that she repeatedly asked the authorities to take notice. She said: “Nobody from the government came to look into matter despite repeated requests and messages. Police broke down the lock of the entry gate and there is still lock on the inside gate. There are rumors about my arrest. Once again these people are making victory, abolishing the evidence. Please spread my message to maximum extent as there is possibility that I won’t be able to give any message in future. I don’t know what will happen, where they will take me and what they will do,”.