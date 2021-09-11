UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Takes Notice Of Firing On Addl IG Motorway's Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the firing incident on Additional IG Motorways Sajjad Afzal Afridi's vehicle near Fateh Jhang interchange Rawalpindi.

As a result of firing brother of Additional IG Motorways, Noman Afzal Afridi lost his life.

The CM sought a report from IG Punjab and directed to arrest the culprits involved in the firing.

Usman Buzdar further directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Moreover, he expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Noman Afzal Afridi and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

