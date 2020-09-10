Punjab CM takes notice of gang-rape with woman at Lahore-Motorway

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the incident and said that culprits involved in such crimes deserve strict and exemplary punishment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of gang-rape with a woman on Lahore-Motorway near Gujjarpura area of the provincial capital.

The Punjab Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action against the culprits who looted and raped the woman in front of her children at Motorway. Usman Buzdar assured that the justice would be done in the case as the culprits would undergo strict punishment.

The local police said that woman was looted and gang-raped in front of her children by robbers in Gujarpura area of the provincial capital.

The victim said that she was traveling from Gujranwala to Lahore to meet her relatives when her vehicle ran out of fuel. She parked the vehicle on the roadside when two dacoits appeared and they took her to a nearby jungle area. They took her jewellery, cash and registration certificate of the car and then raped her in front of her children.

The incident was first of its kind in Lahore which has triggered serious questions about performance of the police, security and protection of the citizens.

“My car ran out of fuel and parked it on the roadside and suddenly two dacoits appeared who took me to a nearby jungle, took my jewellery and case and then both raped me in front of my children,” the woman was quoted as saying by the police.

Police had registered the FIR and launched investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

However, the police was not sure yet that whether the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Motorway police or the Ring Road police.

The victim woman was shifted to hospital for medical tests while the police were awaiting the results to confirm the allegations of rape.

On other hands, the people have strongly condemned the incident and termed it “horrible” and failure of Lahore police.

“It’s horrible. Literally, it’s killing me,” Sana Ali, a social media user, commented while sharing the shocking incident on her Facebook wall.

“This is the true face of our society. We aren’t safe anywhere even in our houses,” she further said. She also asked the government authorities to take practical steps for law and order situation. Sana Ali said that several incidents of rape and dacoity take place in the city but there was no improvement in the system.

“It’s failure of the government and police both,” she further said.

Another citizen called it complete failure of the police and criticized the authorities for poor law and order situation.

“There is no law and order situation,” said Muhammad Awais, urging the social media users to raise voice for the victim for justice.

Sexual harassment is increasing by every passing day despite strict laws, comprehensive plans and policies for the security, safety and protection of the children and women in the country.