 Punjab CM takes notice of rape with 8-year old girl

Maryam Nawaz has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police, based on thorough investigation into the matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of a rape with a eight year old girl in Rajanpur area on Saturday.

Chief Minister Maryam said, “the culprit should be arrested and severely punished by taking a strict legal action against him,”.

The CM also sought a report from the Inspector General of Police, based on thorough investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Mansehra police arrested a man over charges of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl on Thursday.

Mansehra District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur said that an FIR was also lodged with the Garhi Habibullah police station.

The DPO said that the girl was allegedly subjected to rape, and the accused, aged 64, has been taken into custody.

A statement issued by the DPO office said that the DPO visited the victim in the hospital earlier in the day, assuring the family of the girl that justice would be served

He stated that strict legal action would be taken against the accused.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said that they were directed to conduct a thorough investigation, consider all angles, and ensure punitive measures against the accused.

DPO Gandapur also directed the Victim Support Service Team Mansehra to provide medical and psychological assistance to the girl.