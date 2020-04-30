UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Takes Notices Of Cut In Doctors’ Salaries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Punjab CM takes notices of cut in doctors’ salaries

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to return the amount cut from the two-day salaries of the doctors and approved special allowance for the doctors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of cut in the salaries of health workers for Chief Minister Corona Relief Fund, the sources said here on Thursday.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that cut in the two-day salaries of the doctors and paramedical staff should be returned to them.

He paid tribute to doctors and paramedical staff for playing important role as frontline heroes in fight against Coronavirus.

“No cut in the salary of health workers will be made and special allowance will be given to them,” announced Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He also ordered to issue notification of allowance equal to salaries of health care workers. Following the government’s policy of two-day salary cut, the authorities concerned had made cut in the salaries of the government workers for Punjab CM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Earlier, Punjab government had announced life insurance and martyrs package of up Rs8 million for frontline medical workers.

On the other hand, as many as 393 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 6,220, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Thursday.

The doctors who are fighting at the frontline against Coronavirus faced huge troubles in receiving the medical equipment. Many doctors went on strike against Punjab government and Baluchistan government over non-provision of safety equipment in fight against the virus. However, the government, after army chief’s intervention, provided equipment to the doctors and paramedical staffers.

