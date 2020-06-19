UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Takes Notices Of Lab Extorting Public In The Name Of Covid-19 Tests

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Punjab CM takes notices of lab extorting public in the name of Covid-19 tests

Punjab government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has confirmed that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the lab charging extra money from the people for their Coronavirus test.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of different rates of coronavirus test by private laboratories and ordered the authorities to ensure same price everywhere, the source said here on Friday.

Chief Minister said that the government could not allow laboratories to loot people through Covid-19 tests. He directed Health Minister Dr. Yasim Rashid and health secretary to take action against those who increased prices of oxygen cylinders by storing them.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab government Spokesperson Mussrat Jamshed Cheema also confirmed that the Punjab Chief Minister took notice of different rates of Coronavirus tests by private labs.

Let it be known that private laboratories are charging Rs 7,000-8,000 for coronavirus test and Rs 2,000-3,000 for antibody test. People in large number cannot afford such high prices and are deprived of the facility to get themselves tested.

