Punjab CM takes notices of lab extorting public in the name of Covid-19 tests

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of different rates of coronavirus test by private laboratories and ordered the authorities to ensure same price everywhere, the source said here on Friday.

Chief Minister said that the government could not allow laboratories to loot people through Covid-19 tests. He directed Health Minister Dr. Yasim Rashid and health secretary to take action against those who increased prices of oxygen cylinders by storing them.

Let it be known that private laboratories are charging Rs 7,000-8,000 for coronavirus test and Rs 2,000-3,000 for antibody test. People in large number cannot afford such high prices and are deprived of the facility to get themselves tested.