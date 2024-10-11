Punjab CM Taking Steps For Promotion Of Farm Mechanization: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking steps on priority basis for promotion of farm mechanization and development of agriculture sector.
He said this while presiding over the meeting on Smog Control held at Agriculture House. He said that under Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme all resources were being utilized. Farmers were being provided 1,000 super seeders on 60 percent subsidy, he said and added this would help in making paddy residues useful.
He further said that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against burning of paddy residues.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said the Punjab government was taking steps to provide super seeders and kubota machines, adding that Punjab Chief Minister's vision was to provide healthy environment to coming generations.
He said that this year for the first time in agriculture history 1,000 super seeders would be functional for harvesting of paddy crop.
He further said that this year in Punjab 6.6 million acres of land had been brought under paddy cultivation and its harvesting was ongoing.
The minister said that last year 4 billion Dollars forex had been earned from export of paddy.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that this year paddy crop had been cultivated on 9.33 percent more area as comparing to previous year. He said that relevant field formations had been given responsibilities with regard to control of smog.
He further said that so far paddy harvesting had been completed on 1452000 acres of land. He said that strict action would be taken against those burning paddy residues.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three day book fair begins at GC University12 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power supply during SCO conferenc ..12 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora celebrates birthday with staff22 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns Dukki terrorist attack22 minutes ago
-
15 assistant commissioners transferred32 minutes ago
-
Polio eridication drive campaign will start from 3th November in Larkana range. DC Larkana32 minutes ago
-
TikTok commits to supporting its community's mental well-being42 minutes ago
-
KMC to launch training program for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Nursing Aides: Mayor Kara ..42 minutes ago
-
Sabiha’s message of hope attracts art lover at the Pakistan Saga IV art exhibition51 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor conducts surprise visit to District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad51 minutes ago
-
Research Skills among young people essential for informed policies52 minutes ago
-
PU distributes copies of Holy Quran with translation52 minutes ago