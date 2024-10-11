Open Menu

Punjab CM Taking Steps For Promotion Of Farm Mechanization: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Punjab CM taking steps for promotion of farm mechanization: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking steps on priority basis for promotion of farm mechanization and development of agriculture sector.

He said this while presiding over the meeting on Smog Control held at Agriculture House. He said that under Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme all resources were being utilized. Farmers were being provided 1,000 super seeders on 60 percent subsidy, he said and added this would help in making paddy residues useful.

He further said that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against burning of paddy residues.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said the Punjab government was taking steps to provide super seeders and kubota machines, adding that Punjab Chief Minister's vision was to provide healthy environment to coming generations.

He said that this year for the first time in agriculture history 1,000 super seeders would be functional for harvesting of paddy crop.

He further said that this year in Punjab 6.6 million acres of land had been brought under paddy cultivation and its harvesting was ongoing.

The minister said that last year 4 billion Dollars forex had been earned from export of paddy.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that this year paddy crop had been cultivated on 9.33 percent more area as comparing to previous year. He said that relevant field formations had been given responsibilities with regard to control of smog.

He further said that so far paddy harvesting had been completed on 1452000 acres of land. He said that strict action would be taken against those burning paddy residues.

