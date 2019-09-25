UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Telephones AJK President; Assures All Out Support To People Of Earthquake-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday made a telephone call to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and property due to earthquake in Mirpur.

He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister while talking to AJK president, assured his all out support to the people of earthquake-hit areas.

"The Punjab government supports and sides with the earthquake affected people," he said and added, "We will not leave alone our earthquake affected brothers and sisters in this hour of trial and difficulty." He said he had sent Jhelum deputy commissioner to Mirpur and also rescue teams along with ambulances.

He said emergency had also been imposed in nearby hospitals for treatment of the injured.

