Punjab CM To Chair Meeting On Flour Crisis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:03 PM

Punjab CM to chair meeting on flour crisis

Punjab CM Buzdar visited Jaranwala, check availability of flour and its prices and suspended an assistant commissioner and assistant Food Controller over their failure to control the situation.

LAHORE (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20t, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will hold a meeting on flour crisis in Punjab here on Monday.

Provincial food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhary will brief the Punjab CM on shortage of flour and issue of smuggling.

Earlier, Punjab Usman Buzdar visited flour sale point in Jaranwala and reviewed the situation .He aalso checked the availability of flour from the citizens and inquired after the price. During his visit, the local citizens complained over the availability of flour on which he suspended Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala and made him Officer on Special Duty (OSD). The Punjab CM also suspended Assistant Food Controller Jamil Gujjar.

“There I enough wheat stock and tere should not be shortage of flour in the province,” said the Punjab CM, adding that “I’m one of the masses and came out into the field to make sure the flour is available to the public,”.

CM Buzdar also ordered to set up sale points in the city and said that he would keep visiting the cities to review flour situation.

The last couple of days have witnessed sharp increase in the price of wheat flour across the country and hardships of the general public.

People are forced to buy flour at highest-ever price of up to Rs 70 per kilogram while the government sources claim that mill owners caused this crisis by holding the flour crisis. The flour prices have gone high even in Faisalabad where per kilogram was increased up to Rs 30 as wheat supply to mills has been suspended.

The Punjab Food department is working to overcome the crisis and to provide relief to the public as over 10,000 bags of wheat flour were supplied to ten model markets.

