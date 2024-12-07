Open Menu

Punjab CM To Launch Karobar Card Scheme To Promote Small Businesses

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

Maryam Nawaz calls for a comprehensive plan for a small and medium loan scheme

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday decided to launch a “Karobar Card” scheme to promote small businesses in the province.

During the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called for a comprehensive plan for a Small and Medium Loan Scheme.

A separate “Chief Minister Easy business Financing Scheme” would also be introduced to support medium-sized enterprises.

The Business Card Scheme would provide loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs. 1 million, while the “Chief Minister Easy Business Financing Scheme” proposes loans of up to Rs. 30 million.

The decision was made to offer interest-free loans under the Small and Medium Loan Scheme, and separate zones for small and medium industries would be designated in major cities.

A proposal to provide loans on a priority basis to selected commercial sectors was also came under discussion. A three-month grace period would also be offered after disbursement of the first installment of the loan.

Under the “Chief Minister Easy Business Financing Scheme,” the repayment period would extend to five years. The Business Card would not be usable for payments in 10 specified areas including restaurants.

The priority would be given to the IT startups in Nawaz Shairf IT City.

Related Topics

Loan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Punjab From Million

Recent Stories

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

16 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

16 hours ago
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

16 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

16 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

16 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

16 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

16 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan