Punjab CM To Lead High-level Delegation To China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Maryam Nawaz will be the first female Chief Minister of Punjab to visit China as Beijing has extended an officials invitation for mid-December.
Senior official sources of PML-N told APP that the Maryam Nawaz has been invited by the People’s Republic of China for an official visit from December 8 to 15.
The invitation comes from ruling Communist Party of China, highlighting its interest in enhancing bilateral relations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). CM Maryam Nawaz will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during her 8-day visit, which will take her to major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong, sources said.
The upcoming visit will be historic milestone for Maryam Nawaz, who has taken the coveted role, marking the first instance of a woman serving as a Chief Minister in any province of the South Asian nation.
China’s invitation to CM Maryam Nawaz underscores desire to further strengthen mutual cooperation between the two nations, especially with the PML-N, signaling a new phase in Pakistan-China relations.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 road repair schemes approved4 minutes ago
-
7 cases registered, 2 suspects arrested for smog SOPs violation4 minutes ago
-
3 vehicles impounded, 43 challaned for causing smog4 minutes ago
-
Minister congratulates office-bearers of Crime Reporters Association, PUJ4 minutes ago
-
IG takes notice14 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for arranging mela illegally14 minutes ago
-
PMS written exam schedule14 minutes ago
-
6301 criminal gangs busted, 15,741 accused arrested this year14 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates 57th Foundation Day with Festive cake cutting ceremony23 minutes ago
-
Researches must visit fields to increase per acre production: UAF VC24 minutes ago
-
Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan remembered24 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb directs for timely completion of Maternity-Child Hospital24 minutes ago