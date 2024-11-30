Open Menu

Punjab CM To Lead High-level Delegation To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Punjab CM to lead high-level delegation to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Maryam Nawaz will be the first female Chief Minister of Punjab to visit China as Beijing has extended an officials invitation for mid-December.

Senior official sources of PML-N told APP that the Maryam Nawaz has been invited by the People’s Republic of China for an official visit from December 8 to 15.

The invitation comes from ruling Communist Party of China, highlighting its interest in enhancing bilateral relations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). CM Maryam Nawaz will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during her 8-day visit, which will take her to major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong, sources said.

The upcoming visit will be historic milestone for Maryam Nawaz, who has taken the coveted role, marking the first instance of a woman serving as a Chief Minister in any province of the South Asian nation.

China’s invitation to CM Maryam Nawaz underscores desire to further strengthen mutual cooperation between the two nations, especially with the PML-N, signaling a new phase in Pakistan-China relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Visit Beijing Shanghai December Women Muslim From Asia

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

8 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

20 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

20 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

20 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

20 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

20 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

20 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

20 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan