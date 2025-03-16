Punjab CM To Provide Homes For Journalists: Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon initiate a scheme to provide journalists in Punjab with their own homes.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Azma Bokhari also extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected body of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). She congratulated Sarmad Ali on being elected as President, Naz Afrin Sehgal as Senior Vice President, and Athar Qazi as General Secretary. Additionally, she felicitated Shehab Zuberi on becoming Vice President, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary, and Naveed Kashif as Finance Secretary.
The minister praised APNS for its longstanding contributions to the promotion of journalism, particularly in the print media industry. She emphasized that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring the complete protection and freedom of the press and is taking all necessary steps in this regard.
Azma Bokhari highlighted that Punjab is the only province actively implementing concrete measures for the welfare of journalists. She reaffirmed the provincial government’s dedication to supporting media professionals and reiterated that CM Maryam Nawaz will soon fulfill her promise of providing journalists with their own homes.
