Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots to journalists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots to journalists.

Addressing 'Meet The Press Function' at Lahore Press Club, she said that in a short period of less than one year work on 80 different projects had been started. He said that governments should focus on work instead of creating chaos.

Azma said, "Maryam Nawaz believes in work and providing relief to the people." She said the Punjab government had taken various initiatives for the prosperity of farmers.

She said that installation of solar system in Lahore Press Club was the proper utilization of the grant given by the CM Punjab.

Azma said that applications for Phase 2 would be scrutinized on merit.

She said that she was in favour of the implementation of wage board award.

She requested the media owners not to delay salaries of media workers.

Azma said that demarcation letters of the Journalist Colony F-block affected allottees had been given to them.