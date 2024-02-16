(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) In a significant development, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly upgraded emergency block at the Children's Hospital on Friday.

Notably, the Chief Minister was accompanied by young blood cancer patients, Kaina'at and Abdul Mufti Hanaan, along with donor Sher Baz, to officiate the inauguration of the enhanced OPD block.

During his visit, CM Naqvi toured various floors, engaging with doctors and faculty members who lauded the hospital's advancements, attributing them to the Chief Minister's unwavering efforts.

Expressing admiration for the hospital's transformation, CM Naqvi emphasized the need for all stakeholders to consider the hospital as their own abode, urging them to prioritize its welfare. He stressed the significance of a sense of ownership among healthcare professionals to uphold the hospital's standards of excellence.

Furthermore, CM Naqvi reviewed the hospital's information management system at the reception counter, where the OPD pharmacy, patient admissions, discharges, and medical store have been seamlessly integrated for efficient management. He commended the upgraded OPD block for its state-of-the-art facilities.

Acknowledging the tireless efforts of the health and C&W departments in swiftly completing the challenging task, CM Naqvi directed for the provision of additional benches in the waiting area to ensure comfortable seating for attendants.

The event was also attended by Provincial Minister Dr. Javed Akram, health secretary, secretary of C&W, commissioner of Lahore, and other dignitaries.