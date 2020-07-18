Punjab CM urges people to follow precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asked the public to strictly follow precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha to curb the spread of novel coronavirus here on Saturday.

CM Usman Buzdar also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus strategy and said that smart lockdown policy under the leadership of PM Imran has proved successful.

While lashing out at opposition, Punjab CM accused opposition parties of making unsuccessful attempt of dividing nation by politicizing coronavirus outbreak. Nation will never forgive those who played politics on the pandemic, he added.