Punjab CM urges world to take notice of Kashmiris' plight

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, while expressing complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, has called upon the world community to take notice of the inhumane treatment being meted out to the people of the occupied valley.

In his message on Black Day, being observed by the people of occupied Kashmir, the chief minister said that the day was a black chapter in the history as the Indian forces occupied the state forcibly without any legal justification on the same day 74 years ago.

The people of the occupied valley had been subject to state terrorism for more than seven decades, but they were standing firmly for their just right to self-determination.

The Indian government had committed international human rights violation by changing the legal status of the occupied Kashmir, he said adding that the Narendra Modi government was committing genocide of innocent Kashmiri people in the valley. The chief minister said that real face of so-called world's largest democracy had been exposed before the world.

The people of Pakistan are standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle and Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to them.