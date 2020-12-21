Punjab CM Usman Buzdar falls ill, abandons official duties

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News--Dec 21st, 2020) Punjab Chief Minsiter fell ill who abandoned his political and official duties, the sources said on Monday.

The doctors suggested him to do rest after tiring work at Punjab Chief Minister office, the sources seeking anonymity said.

The Punjab CM abandoned all his political and official duties and went home.

The sources said that reason did not appear as how and why he fell ill but he quarantined himself on advice of the doctors.

They said that the doctor conducted his COVID-19 test at the Punjab Chief Minister House but no symptoms were found.

