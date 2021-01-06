UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:38 PM

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19 again

The Punjab Chief Minister has isolated himself after his tests reports confirmed him "patient of Covid-19".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister isolated himself after his tests reports confirmed the results positive for COVID-19.

According to the reports, the test of Usman Buzdar was conducted on January 3 for the second time and the results once again came out positive.

The Punjab CM abandoned all his activities and official duties.

This is for the second time that he tested positive for COVID-19 as previously he fell ill due to the same virus on Dec 21.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Same January All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US welcomes &#039;Al Ula Declaration&#039; issued ..

11 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi expresses dismay over Pakistan’s p ..

16 minutes ago

Gas leakage claims six lives in Mansehra

4 minutes ago

Indonesia to impose further restrictions to fight ..

26 minutes ago

RPT: YEAR IN REVIEW - Tale of 3 Protests: Ex-Sovie ..

4 minutes ago

Slaven Bilic named Beijing boss after West Brom sa ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.