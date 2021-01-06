Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19 again

(@fidahassanain)

The Punjab Chief Minister has isolated himself after his tests reports confirmed him "patient of Covid-19".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister isolated himself after his tests reports confirmed the results positive for COVID-19.

According to the reports, the test of Usman Buzdar was conducted on January 3 for the second time and the results once again came out positive.

The Punjab CM abandoned all his activities and official duties.

This is for the second time that he tested positive for COVID-19 as previously he fell ill due to the same virus on Dec 21.