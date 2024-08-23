Open Menu

Punjab CM Vows To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation With Germany

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:06 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has reiterated commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation with Germany in trade and investment.

She was talking to a delegation led by German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze which met with her in Lahore on Friday.

Both the sides discussed matters related to enhancing economic and trade relations as well as addressing climate change.Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has thanked Germany for its aid of 91.1 million Euros for flood victims.

During the meeting, agreement was also reached on collaboration in clean energy and climate-friendly projects.

Maryam Nawaz stated that Pakistan-Germany economic relations are improving day by day, and addressing climate change and environmental pollution are top priorities. She also appreciated Germany's support for achieving GSP Plus status.

More Stories From Pakistan