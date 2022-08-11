(@Abdulla99267510)

The Punjab chief minister also praised the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, vowing to support the CPWB at any cost.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2022) Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that the working parameters of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) needed to be extended to all district of the province.

The Punjab chief minister made these remarks during a meeting with the child protection bureau’s Chairperson Sarah Ahmad. She briefed PCM Pervaiz Elahi on the performance of CPWB in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister praised the bureau’s role in protection of children’s rights, saying that it was the provincial government’s responsibility to improve the child protection mechanism.

He stressed the need to extend child protection units to all districts of the province. “Elements involved in abuse of children do not deserve any concession,” CM Elahi said, calling for indiscriminate legal action against such people.