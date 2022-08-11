UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Vows To Expand Child Protection Bureau's Score

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

The Punjab chief minister also praised the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, vowing to support the CPWB at any cost.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2022) Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that the working parameters of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) needed to be extended to all district of the province.
The Punjab chief minister made these remarks during a meeting with the child protection bureau’s Chairperson Sarah Ahmad. She briefed PCM Pervaiz Elahi on the performance of CPWB in the province.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister praised the bureau’s role in protection of children’s rights, saying that it was the provincial government’s responsibility to improve the child protection mechanism.

The Punjab chief minister also praised the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, vowing to support the CPWB at any cost.
He stressed the need to extend child protection units to all districts of the province. “Elements involved in abuse of children do not deserve any concession,” CM Elahi said, calling for indiscriminate legal action against such people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

22 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

1 hour ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

1 hour ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

2 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

2 hours ago
 Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.