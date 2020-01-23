Punjab CM writes letter to PM over flour crisis, blames administration

(@fidahassanain)

Rauf Klasra, senior journalist, broke the news that Buzdar blamed administration under him over flour crisis and also complained about non-cooperation on the part of PTI MPAs. The Journalist says that Pervez Elahi does not want to become Punjab CM with the support of PML-N fearing that he will be ‘targeted’ as PM Imran Khan was.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wrote a letter Prime Minister Imran Khan over flour crisis in Punjab, explaining that the crisis was because of the former’s administration, a senior journalist claimed here on Thursday.

Talking on his Youtube channel, senior journalist Rauf Klasra claimed that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also complained about lack of powers and expressed incapability to manage the crisis. According to the renowned journalist, the Punjab CM also said that MPAs were not cooperating with him over this issue due to which he was facing the problems.

He also informed that he was looking at the activities of the MPAs as they were holding meetings with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

“I came to know that MPAs are holding meetings with PA Speaker Pervez Elahi and not focusing on their work,” Rauf Klasra quoted the letter written by Usman Buzdar to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Klasra said that Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was not willing to be Chief Minister with the support of PML-N as he thought that he would be targeted as PM Khan was being targeted. Therefore, Pervez Elahi was getting benefit from PM Imran Khan as much as possible, he added.

Quoting further content of the letter, the journalist said that Punjab CM Buzdar blamed the administration saying that it was not the administration of his choice.