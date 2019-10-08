Punjab CM’s brother Tahir Buzdar becomes Chief Minister of Dera Ghazi Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s brother Tahir Buzdar is being termed as Chief Minister of Dera Ghazi Khan after he inaugurated a project on behalf of his brother, critics bang on social media

Dera Ghazi Khan: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s brother Tahir Buzdar is being termed as Chief Minister of Dera Ghazi Khan after he inaugurated a project on behalf of his brother, critics bang on social media.

As the news of Tahir Buzdar went viral on social media Punjab chief Minister Usman Buzdar is strongly being criticized as there was a name plate of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but his brother went there and inaugurated the project.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is being blamed for what nepotism and favoritism after his brother Tahir Buzdar inaugurated the project.

Critics on social media have raised a question that in what capacity Tahir Buzdar who has no portfolio inaugurated the project.

It may be mentioned here that a few days back a laminated letter pad signed by Jaffar Buzdar, who is also brother of Punjab CM, surfaced on social media, generating a debate that how the name and office of Punjab CM was being used.

A person was having laminated copy of letter pad with signature of Punjab CM’s brother Jaffar Buzdar to show the wardens to avoid traffic challans. However, later, that laminated copy of letter pad was found fake and Punjab Chief Minister also took notice of it.