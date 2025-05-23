Open Menu

Punjab CM's Home Medicine Delivery Project For Heart Patients In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Punjab CM's home medicine delivery project for heart patients in full swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Chief Minister of Punjab’s initiative to provide free home delivery of medicines to heart patients is progressing successfully, with thousands of beneficiaries across the province.

According to Dr. Muhammad Amir Rafique Butt, Medical Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore on Friday, medicines worth Rs. 130 million have been delivered to over 60,000 heart patients in the past six months.

“This initiative ensures that patients receive high-quality medicines for three months, completely free of cost,” he said.

“On average, 800 patients are receiving their medicine parcels at their doorsteps daily. Each parcel is worth Rs. 2,200.”

To facilitate timely deliveries, a special post office has also been established within the PIC premises. The home delivery service has significantly eased the burden on patients, sparing them from long waits and travel to hospitals.

He said the project is part of the Punjab government’s broader healthcare reform strategy under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed at making healthcare more accessible and patient-friendly.

