Punjab CM's Home Medicine Delivery Project For Heart Patients In Full Swing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Chief Minister of Punjab’s initiative to provide free home delivery of medicines to heart patients is progressing successfully, with thousands of beneficiaries across the province.
According to Dr. Muhammad Amir Rafique Butt, Medical Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore on Friday, medicines worth Rs. 130 million have been delivered to over 60,000 heart patients in the past six months.
“This initiative ensures that patients receive high-quality medicines for three months, completely free of cost,” he said.
“On average, 800 patients are receiving their medicine parcels at their doorsteps daily. Each parcel is worth Rs. 2,200.”
To facilitate timely deliveries, a special post office has also been established within the PIC premises. The home delivery service has significantly eased the burden on patients, sparing them from long waits and travel to hospitals.
He said the project is part of the Punjab government’s broader healthcare reform strategy under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed at making healthcare more accessible and patient-friendly.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM's home medicine delivery project for heart patients in full swing6 minutes ago
-
Ceasefire at risk as India sends mixed signals; Masood Khan6 minutes ago
-
24 suspects arrested in search and strike operation: narcotics, weapons seized6 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas prepares for upcoming anti-polio campaign26 minutes ago
-
Recreational spot 'Mango Enclave' being set up in Multan: Commissioner26 minutes ago
-
Nawab Sadiq's legacy celebrated in memorial exhibition26 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes ownership clearance certificates among property owners26 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto seeks PM's guidance on highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals26 minutes ago
-
New vaccination centres to serve undeserved population26 minutes ago
-
PTA Intensifies crackdown on illegal IMEI tampering, sale of cloned mobile devices26 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication is a national duty: says Deputy Commissioner Sanghar26 minutes ago
-
1000 women to receive EV scooters next month: Sharjeel26 minutes ago