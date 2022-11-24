Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that martyr Maryam Mukhtiar enjoys the singular honor of being the first female pilot of the Pakistan Air Force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that martyr Maryam Mukhtiar enjoys the singular honor of being the first female pilot of the Pakistan Air Force.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM termed her an asset adding that she was the brave daughter of the nation who achieved the highest status of martyrdom on this day in 2015.

The death of a martyr was the regeneration of the nation, he maintained. Maryam Mukhtiar sacrificed her life in the line of duty and she was an example of bravery and courage for the country. The nation will always remember her, he stated. Parvez Elahi said that this soil will always bear witness to the greatness of Maryam Mukhtiar, the proud daughter of the country.