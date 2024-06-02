Punjab CM's 'No To Plastic' Initiative To Be Launched On 5th
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, important government initiatives in the context of a "No to Plastic" campaign, preparations for a ban on plastic bags from June 5 have been completed.
According to official sources, the campaign will be launched to protect the public from fatal diseases caused by plastic.
Preparations have been completed for banning illegal plastic bag manufacturing, production, buying and selling from June 5. Due to cancer and other fatal diseases, single use of plastic is increasing environmental pollution. A crackdown will be started against factories that produce illegal plastic products.
From June 5, hotels, restaurants and other food points will also be banned from serving food to customers in plastic bags. The use of cotton bags or alternative environmental-friendly sources will be promoted instead of plastic bags.
