MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's public welfare initiative, Ramadan Nigehban Package gains applause on the first day of its launch.

Government of Punjab has initiated the Ramadan Nigehban Package aimed at serving the underprivileged, marking a significant step towards addressing the needs of the vulnerable class.

The distribution of Ramadan Nigehban Packages at doorsteps in Multan division elicited expressions of joy from the residents, who extended positive gestures to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Citizens hailed the Ramadan Nigehban Package as a remarkable departure from conventional methods, showcasing a government that is truly people-centric and compassionate.

This initiative has relieved them from the ordeal of standing in queues and waiting, as they now receive essential provisions directly at their doorstep. Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, assured that no stone will be left unturned in catering to the needs of the needy class, underscoring relentless efforts to translate governmental policies into tangible benefits for the public. Over 9 million underprivileged individuals in the division will receive ration bags, reflecting a commitment to inclusive growth and welfare, said Ms Khan.