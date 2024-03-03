Punjab CM's Ramadan Nigehban Package Gains Applause On First Day Of Launch
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's public welfare initiative, Ramadan Nigehban Package gains applause on the first day of its launch.
Government of Punjab has initiated the Ramadan Nigehban Package aimed at serving the underprivileged, marking a significant step towards addressing the needs of the vulnerable class.
The distribution of Ramadan Nigehban Packages at doorsteps in Multan division elicited expressions of joy from the residents, who extended positive gestures to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
Citizens hailed the Ramadan Nigehban Package as a remarkable departure from conventional methods, showcasing a government that is truly people-centric and compassionate.
This initiative has relieved them from the ordeal of standing in queues and waiting, as they now receive essential provisions directly at their doorstep. Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, assured that no stone will be left unturned in catering to the needs of the needy class, underscoring relentless efforts to translate governmental policies into tangible benefits for the public. Over 9 million underprivileged individuals in the division will receive ration bags, reflecting a commitment to inclusive growth and welfare, said Ms Khan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teenager student killed in road mishap14 minutes ago
-
Food Authority Bahawalpur confiscates fake spices35 minutes ago
-
NA Secretariat issues notification of Shahbaz Sharif's election as PM44 minutes ago
-
Over 786,877 children immunized against Polio45 minutes ago
-
CM to approach PM for release of K-IV funds54 minutes ago
-
Mounds of socio-economic challenges exist; but surmountable: PM-elect Shehbaz1 hour ago
-
Farmers advised to take extra care of crops during rains, hailing1 hour ago
-
Shariah course for judges conclude at IIUI1 hour ago
-
Beggars crowd bazaars ahead of Ramazan1 hour ago
-
Cold weather returns to Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Culture Day celebrated1 hour ago
-
27 persons killed, 38 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA2 hours ago