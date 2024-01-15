Punjab Collaborates With Chinese Environmentalists To Tackle Smog Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Provincial Environment Secretary Rashid Kamal-ur-Rehman, held a meeting with Chinese environmentalists here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Provincial Environment Secretary Rashid Kamal-ur-Rehman, held a meeting with Chinese environmentalists here on Monday.
The gathering included Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, Additional Director General Dr. Zafar Iqbal, and DG Environment Zaheer Abbas.
Discussions centered on addressing smog-related challenges in Punjab, particularly Lahore, as Chinese environmental experts provided practical suggestions for resolution.
Environment Secretary Rashid Kamal-ur-Rehman expressed the Punjab government's eagerness to leverage the experiences of Chinese environmentalists in combating smog. He also highlighted successful smog reduction measures already implemented, seeking further guidance from Chinese experts.
DG Environment Zaheer Abbas presented a detailed briefing on Punjab government initiatives, along with relevant governing laws. He emphasized the regional nature of the issue, attributing air pollution causes in Lahore to 83.
5% from transport, 9.7% from industry, 3.9% from agriculture, 3.6% from waste burning, 0.14% from commercial activities, and 0.11% from domestic sources.
Consul General of China, Mr. Zhao Shiren, commended the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister, the Provincial Minister of Environment, and the Environment Secretary for achieving a 10% reduction in smog rates in 2023, particularly in Lahore.
Chinese environmental experts provided insights into the background, key research findings, and support for air quality improvement, sharing China's successful strategies in combating smog. They highlighted a collaborative effort involving 295 institutions and 2900 scientific researchers across China to control air pollution in every district and city.
It is pertinent to mention here that efforts are underway to formulate both short and long-term strategies for smog elimination as per directive of the Punjab Chief Minister.
Recent Stories
Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programm ..
Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam calls on Sindh Governor ..
Court extends Fawad Chaudry ‘s physical remand for three-day
Minister for equipping youth with technical, vocational skills
ECP assigns electoral symbols to 150 political parties for general elections
No regrets as Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects
DC visits site of under construction bridge
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme6 minutes ago
-
Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori6 minutes ago
-
Court extends Fawad Chaudry ‘s physical remand for three-day6 minutes ago
-
Minister for equipping youth with technical, vocational skills6 minutes ago
-
ECP assigns electoral symbols to 150 political parties for general elections6 minutes ago
-
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS51 minutes ago
-
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections52 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nomination papers52 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects59 minutes ago
-
DC visits site of under construction bridge59 minutes ago
-
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary59 minutes ago
-
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities59 minutes ago