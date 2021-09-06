UrduPoint.com

Punjab College To Offer Fee Concession To Kids Of Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Punjab College to offer fee concession to kids of police officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali signed an agreement with Punjab Group of College for fee concession for kids of police officials and martyrs of the department who are enrolled in Intermediate.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that welfare of police officials and their families was his top priority.

He said that different initiatives were being taken by the department for providing relief to the officials in educational expenses of their kids.

He said the agreements have been signed with different private educational institutes regarding fee concession for the kids of officials and the martyrs.

He lauded the Director Punjab Group of Colleges Multan Usama Qureshi for announcing fee concession for provision of quality education of police official's kids.

