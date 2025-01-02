Open Menu

Punjab Comedy Theater Workshop In Full Swing At Alhamra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Punjab Comedy Theater workshop in full swing at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was hosting a one-month-long Punjabi Comedy Theater workshop featuring the prominent comedian Iftikhar Thakur and the famous writer-director Qaiser Javed.

The workshop, which will conclude on January 11, aimed to equip budding artists with the skills to carve a successful career in Punjabi theater comedy.

The workshop had garnered significant participation from young artists eager to excel in the genre. It provides them invaluable opportunities to master the art of comedy under the expert guidance of industry veterans.

Highlighting the initiative's significance, Alhamra’s Executive Director, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, underscored the value of quality comedy, said, “Humor of high caliber profoundly influences human disposition. Comedy plays hold immense appeal among audiences, and the workshop addresses a critical need for structured training in the genre.

The remarkable contributions of Iftikhar Thakur and Qaiser Javed set a benchmark for excellence in this endeavour.”

Qaiser Javed elaborated on the workshop's focus, highlighting the rigorous training in body language, voice modulation and other essential skills imparted to participants. He noted that young artists adopt these techniques with remarkable enthusiasm and dedication.

Adding to the workshop’s vibrancy, Iftikhar Thakur remarked, “Comedy is an art that entertains and connects hearts. It is heartening to see the passion and talent of these young artists; they truly are the future of Punjabi theater.”

The workshop continues to build a promising foundation for emerging talent, ensuring that the rich tradition of Punjabi theater comedy thrives for generations to come.

Related Topics

Young Iftikhar Thakur January From Industry

Recent Stories

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

51 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

2 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

3 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

3 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

12 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

14 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

14 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan