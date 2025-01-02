Punjab Comedy Theater Workshop In Full Swing At Alhamra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was hosting a one-month-long Punjabi Comedy Theater workshop featuring the prominent comedian Iftikhar Thakur and the famous writer-director Qaiser Javed.
The workshop, which will conclude on January 11, aimed to equip budding artists with the skills to carve a successful career in Punjabi theater comedy.
The workshop had garnered significant participation from young artists eager to excel in the genre. It provides them invaluable opportunities to master the art of comedy under the expert guidance of industry veterans.
Highlighting the initiative's significance, Alhamra’s Executive Director, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, underscored the value of quality comedy, said, “Humor of high caliber profoundly influences human disposition. Comedy plays hold immense appeal among audiences, and the workshop addresses a critical need for structured training in the genre.
The remarkable contributions of Iftikhar Thakur and Qaiser Javed set a benchmark for excellence in this endeavour.”
Qaiser Javed elaborated on the workshop's focus, highlighting the rigorous training in body language, voice modulation and other essential skills imparted to participants. He noted that young artists adopt these techniques with remarkable enthusiasm and dedication.
Adding to the workshop’s vibrancy, Iftikhar Thakur remarked, “Comedy is an art that entertains and connects hearts. It is heartening to see the passion and talent of these young artists; they truly are the future of Punjabi theater.”
The workshop continues to build a promising foundation for emerging talent, ensuring that the rich tradition of Punjabi theater comedy thrives for generations to come.
